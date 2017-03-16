WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


62°F
Clear
Feels Like 62°
Winds SE 17 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy67°
51°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy71°
36°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear64°
46°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear81°
55°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Mostly Cloudy71°
43°

Challenge to 2015 ban could doom other Kansas abortion laws

by on March 16, 2017 at 10:34 AM (3 hours ago)

Abortion opponents have enjoyed a long string of legislative victories in Kansas in recent years.

But now they worry that a legal challenge to a first-in-the-nation ban on a common second-trimester procedure could doom other restrictions they’ve won.

The Kansas Supreme Court will hear arguments Thursday in a lawsuit filed by Kansas City-area father-daughter physicians against a 2015 law that is a model
for abortion opponents in other states.

The key issue is whether the Kansas Constitution protects abortion rights independently of the U.S. Constitution.

If the justices agree with a lower-court judge’s decision saying so, state courts could invalidate restrictions that have been backed by federal courts.

Abortion opponents in Kansas are worried while colleagues elsewhere anticipate President Donald Trump’s appointments moving the U.S. Supreme Court to the
right.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.