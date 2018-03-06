WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


36°F
Overcast
Feels Like 25°
Winds NW 21 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy45°
26°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy46°
22°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear49°
31°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear64°
38°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm61°
36°

Challenge to Kansas election law goes to trial

by on March 6, 2018 at 12:14 PM

An attorney challenging a Kansas law that requires proof of citizenship to register to vote says the restriction has kept an estimated 22,000 people from voting, with a large percentage being young people and independent voters.

Dale Ho, director for the Voting Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union, offered that estimate during opening statements Tuesday in a lawsuit over the law’s requirement that people provide documents such as a birth certificate or passport when they register.  He said he would call experts to bolster arguments that the law is burdensome and inconsistently enforced.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who is representing himself as the defendant in the lawsuit, countered the law has successfully kept thousands on noncitizens from voting.  He said an expert will testify the number could be as high as 18,000.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.