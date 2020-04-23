Chamber Survey Shows Business Owners Changing Feelings About Reopening
Business owners are beginning to shift their position on reopening.
The Kansas Chamber of Commerce had two surveys of members done: The first from March 29th through April 7th, the second from April 16th through 18th.
Kansas Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb emphasized that the surveys didn’t look to minimize steps taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The Chamber just wants government leaders to know what businesses think.
Earlier in the month, 20% of Chamber members believed the state’s actions had been too restrictive on economic activity, while 10% believed the state should do more.
That has now moved to 38% believing the state has done too much and only 1% saying it has not done enough.
The second survey also showed many chamber members believe the time to reopen the economy is either now – 38% – or in the next two weeks – 46%.