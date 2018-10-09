Champions Named At Wet Fall Ranch Rodeo

Mud and rain sure deterred the dust, but no reservation of ferocity in competition.

Actually, arena and weather conditions seemed to enhance desires of teams at the Morris County Fall Invitational Ranch Rodeo.

Four cowboys by profession, those working on horseback with cattle for a living, joined efforts for each ranch they represented.

The 32nd fall rodeo sponsored by the Morris County Youth Rodeo Association was at the arena east of Council Grove.

Rain was pouring down, but all ears peeled for final results revealing Broken H/Hebb was champion. Cliff Hall, Bailey Hebb, Josh Lilley and Chris Potter rode for the southeast Kansas team collecting top check and buckles.

Rezac Livestock of Pottawatomie County got the second largest payback of the day for the second place finish. Corey Lundberg, Tyrell McClintock, Matt Rezac and Russell Rezac were the team riders.

The Morris County team, Paddy Creek/8 Bros, placed third with Bailey Allen, Nick Allen, Isaac Carr and Trey Langvardt mounted.

2i Feeders placed fourth, and JC Cattle Company was fifth.

Hudson Lange won the mutton busting for little cowpokes.