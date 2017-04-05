CHAMPS Grant Gives Topeka More Resources To Publicize Summer Lunch Programs

The City of Topeka has received a grant to get more kids involved in after school and summer meal programs.

“This is for all children that reside within the city limits of Topeka,” said Monique Glaude, division director of community engagement. “We’re not going to income qualify any children. We’re not going to ask any geographical questions. Our program is called Refuel. We want it to be looked upon as a fun time for kids to come, gather with some of their peers and enjoy a meal, as well.”

The project will not create any new meal sites, but that’s not what stakeholders said they need.

“What they need is the information to get out,” said Glaude. “There’s not enough attendance at the current time. There’s no need to add additional sites. We want to assist in making sure that every child who wants to have a meal that resides in the city limits finds a location and goes and enjoys a meal and fun with their friends.”

Transportation in the summer to meal sites is taken care of through the Topeka Metro’s Kids Ride Free program.

“They’re not adding additional routes. We don’t want people to get confused. What we are going to do is we’re going to assist in pushing out the information, informing parents and bringing Topeka Metro out to talk about, it’s safe for the kids to ride the bus and definitely there’s going to be a bud route close to all of these locations.”

The locations are still being finalized, but the city will publicize the list once it is available next month.