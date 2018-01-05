Chance of precipitation this weekend

Precipitation will slip back in for the weekend. People out late could see slick spots Saturday night into Sunday.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 27. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.
Saturday Night: A slight chance of freezing drizzle between midnight and 1am, then a slight chance of drizzle after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 29.
Sunday: Rain likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high at 42.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 31. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 10.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 36.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 30.
Sunday: A chance of drizzle before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 46.