Chance of precipitation this weekend

Precipitation will slip back in for the weekend. People out late could see slick spots Saturday night into Sunday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 27. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of freezing drizzle between midnight and 1am, then a slight chance of drizzle after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 29.

Sunday: Rain likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high at 42.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 31. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 10.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 36.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 30.

Sunday: A chance of drizzle before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 46.