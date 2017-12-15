Chance of rain Saturday night gives hope for moisture

A pretty nice weekend for the most part, with a welcome chance of precipitation, as well, though it will be chilly on Sunday.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: A few clouds this morning, then sunny and breezy, with a high at 50.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 33.
Saturday: Sunny and breezy, with a high at 62.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, with a low at 40.
Sunday: Showers end early, with a high at 48.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 54.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 31.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 60.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low at 36.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of rain before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 47.