Governor Kelly moves Kansas into modified Phase 2

Chancellor: University of Kansas faces $120 Million shortfall

May 21, 2020 @ 5:20pm

University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod says the university faces a shortfall amounting to more than a quarter of its general operating budget after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close its campuses.

The Lawrence Journal-World reported Thursday the $120 million shortfall stems from losses in research dollars, event fees, and student housing and dining revenue. Girod said “all options must be on the table.” Those include sweeping vacant position budgets, using reserve funds, and keeping in place a hiring freeze.

He also hinted furloughs and layoffs are likely after the new fiscal year begins July 1.

