Chances of storms continue Thursday

An active weather pattern continues Thursday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Windy, warm and humid. Thunderstorms will again be possible this afternoon. Some could be severe, with a high at 82.

Tonight: Storms move out by mid-evening, with a low at 55.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 78.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 82.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming south southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.