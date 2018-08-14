Change in fuel economy rules a big win for Trump administration, if it holds up in court, says conservative columnist

One of the biggest deregulatory actions of the Trump administration has to do with fuel economy for cars.

“The Obama administration cut this deal with California where they gave California a waiver to set their own fuel economy standards and an electric vehicle credit scheme that essentially subsidizes electric vehicles through the sales of all the other vehicles across the country,” said Phil Kerpen with American Commitment. “They basically put California in charge of the fuel economy standards for the entire country. The Trump administration is now reversing

that.”

They’re revoking the California waiver and slowing the climb of miles per gallon standards.

“They are freezing the fuel economy standards in 2020,” said Kerpen. “There’s still going to be a significant increase from what they were before, but they’re not going to keep going up through 2026. Under the Obama fuel economy rules would have gone up to 54.5 miles per gallon.”

The reason this would have been bad is it would have raised the prices of cars and likely been counterproductive.

“It makes a massive difference in terms of the affordability of new cars,” said Kerpen. “It’s going to be between $2000 and $3000 less expensive and it also has a huge safety benefit. One of the things that the Department of Transportation learned when they were modeling all this is, as cars get more expensive and they’re already on average about $35,000, the most expensive they’ve ever been, if they go up several thousand more as they would have under the Obama rules a lot of people will be priced out of the market.”

That means they’d hold on to their old cars longer which would pollute more and not allow them to take advantage of new safety innovations.