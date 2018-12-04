Change in Majority Leader reflects rightward swing of Kansas House Republican caucus

One of the main bellwethers of what could be a tough session for moderate Democrat Laura Kelly as Governor is the election of conservative Dan Hawkins of Wichita as the Republican Majority Leader in the Kansas House.

“The caucus went a little bit farther to the right than what it had been the last two years,” said Hawkins. “Of course, those numbers show up in the election. Actually, some people had reported that the conservatives were around 50, 51, 52. I think I got 48 votes, so, not all of them voted the same, that’s for sure.”

Hawkins said the previous Majority Leader, Don Hineman, had done a good job, this just reflects a different group of legislators.

“His part of the caucus had been in control the last couple of years,” said Hawkins. “It’s kind of natural for that to happen. Every two years, the body changes and the majority leader changes due to that change.”

Hawkins reiterated the importance of the party governing together.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” said Hawkins. “We’ve got to bring everybody together. We still have to govern. It’s not just conservatives or moderates. It’s Republicans, and that’s the way we’ve got to look at it.”

Eighty-four Republicans voted in the leadership elections on Monday.