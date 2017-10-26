WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


70°F
Clear
Feels Like 70°
Winds North 16 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy70°
33°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy47°
28°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear53°
29°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear64°
42°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of Rain54°
30°

Changes coming to the Kansas Lottery, including Mega Millions with ‘Just the Jackpot’ option

by on October 26, 2017 at 12:07 PM (2 hours ago)

There are a ‘lotto’ changes that are coming to the Kansas Lottery in the next few weeks.

“This weekend, a brand new version of Mega Millions will be launched,” said Sally Lunsford with the Kansas Lottery. “That will be right after the Friday drawing. Hot Lotto is going to officially end after the Saturday drawing. In mid-November, we will see a brand new game, Lotto America.”

Mega Millions is going to become a bigger jackpot game with the changes.

“The price does go up from one dollar to two dollars per play for Mega Millions,” said Lunsford. “We will see much larger starting jackpots. The minimum jackpot goes now to $40 million versus what it was at $15 million. You’re going to see bigger jackpots that climb a lot faster. There are better odds for the million dollar prize and something that a lot of people are really excited about, including us, there’s a new wager type.”

It’s never been done before and the name is self-explanatory.

“It’s called Just the Jackpot,” said Lunsford. “For the price of $3, the player’s going to receive two plays for a chance to win the jackpot only. They won’t be eligible for other prizes. That’s kind of an exciting thing for people who say they play just for the jackpot.”

The Just the Jackpot option will be available regardless of the jackpot’s size. Mega Millions’ largest jackpot ever in its current form was $656 million, won March 30, 2012, and split among three tickets sold in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.