Changes In Farming Required For Most Optimistic Agriculture Future

Farming’s a good business to be in, and there are bright times ahead.

Yet, incomes today are down from records of a few years ago, so farmers must make adjustments according.

That was meat-of-the-message from Clarke Jackman, southeast Kansas vice president for Frontier Farm Credit, at a Farm Profit Conference in Overbrook.

“Producers have come to terms with the reality of the current economic environment,” Jackman said.

“There is understanding that just hoping for betters prices is not a strategy. Cost reductions are needed,” he emphasized.

Generally, 10 to 15 percent of Kansas producers are profitable while majority of producers are operating at breakeven or nearly so.

“However, the bottom 10 to 15 percent of farmers have had two to three years of substantial cash flow shortages,” Jackman pointed out.

Financial status of farmers is determined by production, the business acumen and financial position.

Farmers must understand the cost of production, be disciplined marketers and manage risk. Financial position is reflected by working capital for liquidity, with solvency measured by debt levels and structure.

Production costs are about 50-50, variable and fixed. “Variable costs need to be tracked and analyzed on a crop year basis not a tax year basis,” Jackman said.

“Assess the cost of production, but don’t over spend or under spend on key input costs,” he advised.

“For maximum return on variable costs, a producer cannot cut costs that limit production,” Jackman added.

To be a low cost producer, Jackman insisted on postponing and limiting capital purchases for vehicles and machinery

“Analyzing and adjusting fixed costs can lower the cost of production by $50 to $100 an acre,” Jackman said.

“Four Rs” to lower fixed costs are re-amortizing owned land, renegotiating land rent, refinancing machinery and reassessing family living.

“Re-amortization is for everyone as a tried and true business strategy to survive the cycle and maximize future opportunities,” Jackman declared.

Many farmers overlook family living costs considering it necessity. “Family living can be 15 percent of gross income, so it’s essential to track that to understand how to control the expense,” Jackman said.

Long term agriculture is most optimistic. “Current global food production trajectory won’t meet 2050 needs. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations says food production must rise by 70 percent,” Jackman pointed out.

“Know your operation, the actual costs, break-evens, production history, variable and fixed costs,” Jackman advised.

“Be a low cost producer while focusing on the big items that are in your control. Use risk management, with crop insurance. planned marketing, lowering input costs, and negotiating interest rates,” Jackman said.

“Farmers must maintain a strong financial position with risk-bearing capacity, through strong working capital and sustainable levels of debt,” the financier encouraged.

“Know your strengths and weakness and align with a team of experts, your lender, broker, merchandizer,” Jackman said.

Communication with a lender is essential. “Make sure your lender knows your operation, plans, goals, and update him throughout the year if things change,” Jackman said.

“Be prepared with a plan, yet be flexible and open to ideas. Remember everyone wants to see success,” Jackman concluded.

​