Changes Made in Kansas Concealed Carry Laws

Several changes in the Kansas concealed carry law took effect at the start of this month, including a reduction in application fees.
Among the changes approved during the 2021 Kansas legislative session, a new provisional license will be available for individuals between 18-20 years of age.
New provisions also allow issuance of a concealed carry license to individuals who have had certain prior felony or misdemeanor convictions expunged.
Under the terms of the budget passed by the Legislature for state fiscal year 2022, the application fee will be lowered from $132.50 to $112.
The reduced rate applies to applications received by sheriff’s offices between now and June 30, 2022.
Applicants should submit their applications with one check for $79.50 payable to the Office of the Attorney General and another check for $32.50 payable to the sheriff of the applicant’s county of residence.
The cost for license renewals remains unchanged at $25.