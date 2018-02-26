Changes to state criminal registry being considered

The Kansas Sentencing Commission is considering ways for the state to reduce the number of people listed on criminal registries in the state.

Kansas News Service reports nearly 20,000 people are listed in a database that provides names and addresses of people who have committed a variety of crimes.

Supporters of reducing the number of people on the list say it has become so large it is almost unusable. They also note the list groups people who have served time for violent crimes such as murder with others who have relatively minor drug offenses.

Law enforcement agencies want to keep the registry as it is. They contend it helps people know if someone with a criminal record is living in their neighborhoods or near their schools.