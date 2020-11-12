Changes to the Shawnee County Emergency Order
An Emergency Order of Local Health Officer has been issued for Topeka and Shawnee County beginning Friday, November 13 at 12:01 a.m. This public health order is being issued to update definitions and capacity restrictions while continuing to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the Shawnee County community. This order will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. December 14, 2020 unless renewed, rescinded or superseded by a subsequent order.
Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer, has adopted the following changes to the local requirements which can be found on our Shawnee County Health Department website at www.shawneehealth.org:
- Mass Gatherings Definition:
o Reduction of the size of Mass Gatherings to 10 people.
o Removal of differentiation between indoor and outdoor events
- Restaurants, Bars and Night Clubs:
o Updated hours of operation to 6:00AM – 12:00AM for all days of the week.
o Added language “Parties sitting at the same table cannot exceed the mass gathering limit” (10 people).
o Added restaurants to restriction “Bars or restaurants with a maximum capacity set forth by the Fire Marshall of greater than 100 people can only operate at 50% of that capacity”.
o Removal of the restriction of one customer allowed per service provider in the business at any time.
- Mass gathering rules still apply (10 employees and clients).
o Reduction of the size of events to 100 participants or 50% of the total capacity.
o Added groups of more than 10 people must be separated by 6 feet or more, for a total number of attendees no more than 100.
o Clarification Mass Events restrictions also apply to weddings and private parties
o Added section and language – “All employers shall evaluate whether their employees can feasibly work remotely and to the extent reasonable shall take steps to enable such employees to work from home”.