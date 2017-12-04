Changes on the way Monday

A strong cold front sweeps across eastern Kansas by early afternoon. It will be much colder getting the kids home from school than taking them.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Breezy, with light drizzle or mist this morning, followed by a warm up into the upper 60’s.

Winds will switch to the northwest this afternoon – 15-35 mph, with falling temperatures throughout the day.

Tonight: Windy and cold, with a low at 28.

Tomorrow: Breezy, with a high at 45.

REGIONAL FORECAST

A Red Flag Warning is in effect in Central Kansas today.

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 62. Windy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph becoming northwest 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 24.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 48.