Chanukah celebration of Jewish religion’s survival

Chanukah is going on from now through December 20th and the rabbi from the Chabad Center at the University of Kansas says the history is vital to understanding today.

“Chanukah is a universal holiday,” said Rabbi Zalman Teichtel. “It’s the first time in the history of mankind, that we commemorate a battle fought not over territory, but rather over freedom of religion. The Jewish people stood up to defend their right to practice their own culture and their own religion. That’s something which is still applicable today, when we live in a world where we remind ourselves how important it is to respect every individual’s and every nation’s sovereignty, to be able to celebrate their own culture and their own traditions.”

The Chanukah celebration is the commemoration of a miraculous extension of resources, first in the Maccabees military victory over the Greeks, but also in the continuing light in the Temple in Jerusalem.

“Every single jug of oil was defiled,” said Teichtel. “All they found was one little tiny cruse of oil, which is enough to last for one day. But, it takes eight days to make new, pure oil. Miraculously, that one little jug of oil lasted for eight days and nights. It reminds us that sometimes, even when we feel like we have no more resources, incredibly, it continues to grow and it continues to sustain itself.”

This holiday is about the survival of the religion of Judaism.

“The Greeks at the time had one goal and that was to entirely assimilate the Jewish people,” said Teichtel. “If they were to be successful, then we, today, would not have the Jewish faith. Whereas, other Jewish holidays commemorate the physical survival of the Jewish people, where enemies tried to annihilate our bodies, this holiday really commemorates a time when the enemies of the Jews, what they tried to do, is allow the Jews to exist, but not as a

distinct, unique nation with our own traditions.”

The Chabad Centers of Kansas are hosting a Chanukah celebration Monday at the Kansas State Capitol. Light Up The Night will begin at 4:30 p.m. There will be a lighting of the grand nine-foot menorah, Chanukah music, Chanukah foods and more. For more information, go to www.KansasJewish.com.