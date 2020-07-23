Charges Added in Lawrence Massage Case
Shawn O’Brien Image/Douglas County Sheriff's Office
A man who provided massages for female athletes at University of Kansas for more than four years has been charged with six more counts of sexually assaulting four people between 2016 and 2019.
KCUR reports that Lawrence massage therapist Shawn O’Brien, 49, was charged in February with indecent liberties with a 9-year-old.
In early March, when the charges were reported in the media, KU said it canceled its contracts with O’Brien.
On March 24th, KU said six female student-athletes had told investigators there was “unwarranted touching during massages.”
The amended charges do not specify whether the individuals are men or women, or whether they are current or former KU students or student-athletes.
The charges are Class A sexual battery misdemeanors.
The six new counts involve four people, all of whom were between the ages of 19 and 23 when the alleged assaults occurred.
If convicted, O’Brien could face up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500 for each count.