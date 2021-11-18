Charges Against Coleman Detailed

A 21-year-old lawmaker pushed, hit, and spit on his 18-year-old brother in a fight that erupted because the brother was going to get baptized, according to court documents released in a pending domestic battery case.
An Overland Park police sergeant wrote in the probable cause affidavit that freshman Democratic state Representative Aaron Coleman of Kansas City also was “uncooperative” with police and “extremely erratic” after the October 30th fight.
The brother, 18-year-old Allen Coleman, told officers that Aaron Coleman had tried to “shame” him because of his upcoming baptism.
The affidavit did not elaborate on the lawmaker’s religious beliefs.
The brother said they had argued throughout the day, and that it turned physical when they arrived at the home of their grandfather.
The grandfather said Aaron Coleman threatened him before kicking over a box fan and flipping over a living room chair.