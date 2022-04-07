Charges Dropped In Wichita Murder Case

Prosecutors have dropped charges against Jermall Campbell, who had been arrested in a double shooting last year in Wichita that killed one man and injured another.
Charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery were dropped Jermall Campbell, the Wichita Eagle reported.
Campbell was arrested 10 days after the June 20th shooting inside a home that killed 47-year-old Deandre Freeman and injured a 53-year-old man.
The Sedgwick County Attorney’s Office declined to give details on why the charges were dropped, but said Campbell was no longer in custody, and the case remains under investigation.
Campbell’s lawyer also declined to give details, but said that information his office uncovered during the investigation led prosecutors to drop the charges.
An arrest affidavit released in the case says the shooting happened during an argument between Campbell and Freeman during an illegal dice game.
Police said Campbell fled the home after the shooting, but later turned himself in.