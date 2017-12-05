WIBW News Now!

Charges dropped against KU linebacker

by on December 5, 2017 at 3:42 PM (3 hours ago)

Prosecutors have dropped an assault charge against a former University of Kansas football player accused of threatening his girlfriend with a gun.

The charge against 20-year-old Maciah Long was dropped Tuesday after he agreed to plead no contest to marijuana possession.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Long was sentenced to six months of probation and ordered to complete an anger management program.

Long was arrested in August after his then-girlfriend reported he threatened her with a gun during an argument. Prosecutors say the woman has moved out of state and didn’t want to participate in prosecuting the case.

Long, a sophomore, was dismissed from the team the day after he was arrested.

The native of Houston, Texas, played linebacker and tight end for the Jayhawks in 2016.

