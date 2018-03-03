WIBW News Now!

Charges pending in Overland Park incident

by on March 3, 2018 at 7:44 PM

Police say charges are pending against a person identified as a first responder who allegedly spit on and called a child by a racial slur in a suburban Kansas City restaurant.

The incident happened Monday night at a Hooters restaurant in Overland Park, Kansas.

Police Sgt. John Lacy told The Kansas City Star that the suspect is a first responder, but didn’t say for which agency. Lacy says the person doesn’t work in Kansas.

Police told KCTV that possible charges could include battery and making a criminal threat. Police haven’t released the person’s name.

Witnesses and family members of the child told police the suspect called the child, who is black, a slur while saying someone should get the child “up off the floor.”

Police say the boy’s family was at the restaurant celebrating a birthday.

