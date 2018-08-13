WIBW News Now!

Chase County Diamond 4-H Club Members Take Home Many Chase County Fair Awards

by on August 13, 2018 at 11:37 AM (2 hours ago)

The Diamond 4-H Club in Chase County is small but mighty.

“We have 20 members and most of them are quite young,” said Lana Reyer, Strong City, club leader.

            Wyatt Reyer

“Yet, we did very well as a club at the recent Chase County Fair in Cottonwood Falls,” she pointed out.

     Tate Gibb and Wyatt Reyer

Exactly how long the club has been going is uncertain, but Kim Reyer served as the treasurer 50 years ago. He remembers writing a check for the club house in 1968.

Diamond 4-H Club members’ accomplishments at the fair include:

Charlie Bohnen: grand champion horse, junior champion horse showman.

Wren Burton: purple award cookies, purple award cat poster.

Rylee Coy (daughter of club leader Loni Heinen): grand champion buymanship modeling, champion buymanship interview, champion fiber arts for blanket.

Karlie Gibb: grand champion junior sheep showmanship, reserve champion junior swine showmanship, first in pig class.

              Karlie Gibb

Tate Gibb

Tate Gibb: grand champion market lamb, champion and reserve champion open class roosters, honorable mention first year sheep showmanship.

Reace Harshman: reserve champion photo.

Bailey Lewis: grand champion round robin showmanship, grand champion swine showmanship, reserve champion horse showmanship, reserve champion market hog.

Jaron Lewis: grand champion market hog, reserve champion swine showmanship.

Carter Mann: blue in woodworking for wooden box.

Makayla Matile: reserve champion buymanship, reserve champion dog agility.

Alexis Miller: purple award poster.

             Maelie Gibb

Clark Miller: grand champion poster.

Danae Reyer: second place steer.

                          Lakin Spain

Rhett Reyer: first place steer.

Wyatt Reyer: grand champion photo, first in livestock judging, top herdsman award, reserve champion market lamb, reserve champion sheep showmanship.

“Charles and Joshua Jones  did well in catch-a-calf and their other project,” Lana said. “Cael, Luke and Mitchell Budke did well with their pig projects.

“Many of our other members received blue and purple ribbons for their many projects,” Lana added.

Those Diamond 4-H Club family members too young for participating in 4-H competition got their experience participating in open class.

Jasper Bohnen, Trip Bohnen, Max Mann and Lakin Spain all showed in open class fair exhibits.

“We are so proud of all of our members and the younger ones coming up,” Lana said.