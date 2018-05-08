WIBW News Now!

Chase County man dies in hospital after ranching accident

by on May 8, 2018 at 4:07 PM (5 hours ago)

Chase County officials say a man died after a horse rolled over him during a ranching accident.

Sheriff Rich Dorneker says emergency responders were called Monday night to a ranch south of Bazaar, an unincorporated town near Emporia.  The Emporia Gazette reports responders found 58-year-old Clifford Cole injured after an accident while working with cattle on horseback.

Dorneker says Cole and another person were moving the cattle when a calf ran in front of Cole’s horse.  The horse hit the calf and Cole was thrown off.  Dorneker says the horse rolled over Cole twice.

Dorneker says the other person attempted to give Cole medical attention.  Cole was taken to Newman Regional Health, where he was later pronounced dead.

