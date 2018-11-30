Chase ends in two arrests in Topeka Thursday

Topeka Police made two arrests after a brief chase Thursday night.

Just after 9 p.m., officers saw a stolen 2012 Jeep Patriot with Illinois license plates at SW 17th and Topeka Blvd. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of SW 13th and Fillmore. The stolen Jeep stopped and both occupants ran from the vehicle and initiated a foot pursuit. Both subjects were apprehended near SW 13th and Buchanan moments later.

The driver, a juvenile, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Detention Center for Felony Possession of Stolen Property, a Felony Warrant for Burglary, and Interference.

The passenger, Rammelo Hakeem Boatright, was a convicted felon and he had a gun.

Boatright was arrested for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, a Felony Warrant for Robbery, and Interference.

