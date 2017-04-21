WIBW News Now!

Chase that prompted elementary lockdown in Topeka results in two arrests

by on April 21, 2017 at 1:32 PM (23 mins ago)

A Topeka elementary school was locked down briefly during a chase Friday afternoon that resulted in two arrests.

According to a release from Topeka Police, the incident began when a student at Ross Elementary school told a school administrator they had witnessed a subject with a firearm by a vehicle across from the school.

An officer went to investigate and observed an occupied vehicle in the 3300 block of SE Indiana.

Upon trying to have the vehicle stop, two passengers ran from the vehicle. One was not located. The other, twenty-eight-year-old Brandon Youngs was located in the 3300 block of SE Ohio and transported to the Department of Corrections with a felony warrant.

The driver was identified as Patrick Baumann and was transported to the Department of Corrections with a city warrant.

