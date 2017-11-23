Check out charities and get receipts to be sure you can deduct your donation, says IRS

If you’re planning on giving to a charity this year, it’s important to check them out before you give.

“The first thing the IRS wants you to do is make sure that you’re giving it to a real charity,” said Michael Devine with the Internal Revenue Service. “There are criminals who are very good at impersonating charities. They’ve created fake charities, especially related to the natural disasters that have hit because of the hurricanes and serious storms. Check out anyone that you’re going to make a donation to, so that you make sure that your money or gifts go to the organization that’s going to do some good.”

The IRS has a tool on their website to help you check.

“Eligible organizations are those that have registered with the IRS as a 501(c)3, as a charitable organization,” said Devine. “They have a number and they will be listed on the Select Check tool that’s on IRS.gov. You can also just ask them. Ask them if they are a registered 501(c)3, a charitable organization, registered and listed with the IRS. If you’re looking online, they’ll have all the information there. They will file tax forms, a Form 990. That’s a public document. You can go look at it.”

Many houses of worship will not show up on the tool, however, as a lot of them are subordinate organizations to their parent denomination or they have gross receipts of less than $5000, which makes them exempt from the paperwork.

“If it’s in the local community and you know who they are, churches and synagogues and mosques, government agencies, they’re all eligible to receive deductible donations even if they’re not listed,” said Devine. “It’s all those other organizations that you really need to check out. If you’re going to make a donation, just check them out to make sure that you’re giving to a good organization.”

Remember to pay with a check or credit card or get a receipt for your cash donation so that you can prove the donation to the IRS if you plan to deduct it from your taxes.