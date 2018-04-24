Check out advisors before risking value in cryptocurrency, says CFTC

If you’ve considered dabbling in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, you need to be aware that where there is value, scammers can reside.

“On the whole, virtual currencies are considered commodities,” said Dan Rutherford, Deputy Director of the Office of Customer Education and Outreach at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. “We can step in if there are issues of fraud or manipulation involved, but for the cash markets themselves, those are largely unregulated. Customers really need to be careful with those.”

Two recent, large-scale binary options schemes have defrauded unwitting Americans of millions of dollars.

“Binary options are legal in the United States,” said Rutherford. “They can be traded on regulated exchanges that are registered with the CFTC. What we’ve been seeing, going back several years are a lot of offshore companies that just start up with the sole purpose of defrauding people.”

Before investing in cryptocurrency, check the status of those with whom you plan to invest, to be sure their business is legitimate.

“Don’t use social media as your investment advisor and don’t use an investment advisor you meet just on social media. You really do need to do your checking and make sure that person that you’re taking advice from is properly registered with the CFTC or with federal regulators and make sure they have a clean background before you hand over any of your money.”

To check on your proposed financial pro, go to smartcheck.gov/check.