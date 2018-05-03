Check to be sure your roofer is registered with the Kansas Attorney General before approving storm damage work

The active weather we’ve seen across the state draws not only storm chasers during the event, but also after, if there is money to be made from fixing things like roof damage.

“Literally, many of them sort of rove over the Plains following the storm damage,” said Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. “They know that when lots of houses and buildings in a town are damaged at once, no community has enough local workers, local contractors, local roofers that are known and trusted and reliable to fix the problem and they know there’s lots of money to be had, because insurance claims have started to make payments.”

Staff from the attorney general’s Roofing Registration Unit have been in contact with many local officials affected by this week’s storms to assist in responding to contractors and consumers.

“We always remind folks the basics,” said Schmidt. “Don’t be pressured into a high-pressure sales pitch at the doorstep. We know that it’s very distressing when there’s been severe damage to your home and your roof. We’re not minimizing that, but that doesn’t change the reality that it’s still a big, big investment and you need to take time to focus on getting different bids, different estimates. Make sure that you’re dealing with reputable contractors.”

The Kansas Roofing Contractor Registration Act was passed during the 2013 legislative session and took effect July 1, 2013. With few exceptions, the law requires roofing contractors to obtain a registration certificate from the Kansas Attorney General in order to legally provide commercial or residential roofing services for a fee in Kansas.

“We often get sort of a small flood of applications,” said Schmidt. “We’re mindful of that. We prioritize those that are coming from storm-affected communities and get them processed and turned around very quickly, because we know that people have work that needs to be done.”

The law is designed to ensure that legitimate roofing contractors are complying with state requirements, such as carrying appropriate insurance, and to help prevent fly-by-night operators from taking advantage of Kansas consumers. The online directory of registrations is available at www.InYourCornerKansas.org.