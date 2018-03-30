WIBW News Now!

Check withholding to be sure it’s correct after tax law changes, says IRS

March 30, 2018

The new tax law has changed many people’s circumstances when it comes to their 2018 tax return that will be filed next Spring.

“It increased the standard deduction,” said Michael Devine with the IRS. “It removed personal exemptions. It’s increased the child tax credit. It’s limited or discontinued some deductions and it’s changed the tax rates and the tax brackets, so that means that you might need to have your withholding adjusted in your paycheck.”

It’s really pretty easy to figure out if you should do that.

“People that have two incomes, families that both Mom and Dad work, people that have more than one job, if you’ve got children and you claim the child tax credit or older dependents that include children that are 17 and older. There’s a lot of reasons that you need to go to irs.gov and use our withholding calculator to figure out how much you should actually have taken out of your paycheck every payday.”

If you’re able to withhold less, you can actually give yourself a paycheck raise.

“Right now, the average refunds are about $2900,” said Devine. “If you adjusted that down, so that you didn’t get a big refund next year, that could put more than $200 every month in your pocket to spend rather than waiting until next year.”

Find the withholding calculator here.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.