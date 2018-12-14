Cherokee County convenience store robbed Friday

A small town convenience store in Cherokee County was robbed Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, just before 6:00 a.m., deputies responded to the Quick Shop in Weir.

As the clerk arrived to open the store, she was confronted by a white male, wearing black pants, black shoes, a black jacket and a camouflage hoodie.

The man stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing out the back door on foot.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 620-429-3992. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting 888777. Just type ‘tip cherokee’ followed by whatever information you can provide.