Chief justice to give State of Kansas Judiciary address Jan. 17

Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Lawton Nuss will deliver his 2018 State of the Kansas Judiciary address to a joint session of the Legislature at 3 p.m. Wednesday, January 17, in the House chamber of the Statehouse.

Nuss will update members of the House and Senate — as well as the public — on the current state of Kansas’ court system and its role providing important services to individuals and businesses in communities statewide.

Kansans who want to listen to the address may access a live audio stream on the Kansas Legislature website at kslegislature.org/li/. The link to the live audio stream is through the Audio/Video heading at the top of the Kansas Legislature home page. Listeners need to select House Proceedings Audio Stream to listen to live audio.

The written version of the 2018 State of the Kansas Judiciary address will be available after January 17 on the Kansas judicial branch website at www.kscourts.org under What’s New.

Kansas courts – including district courts in all 105 counties, the Court of Appeals, and the Supreme Court – provide the people of Kansas a venue to resolve disputes through a legal process by interpreting and applying the law and by determining when laws are unconstitutional. Under the people’s Constitution, the Kansas Supreme Court has general administrative authority over all courts in the state.