Chiefs and Patriots Game Postoned Due to COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has effected the Kansas City Chiefs.
The game between the Patriots and the Chiefs is now postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result from Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.
The game was temporarily delayed then officially postoned.
Reports from several media outlets day the game could be played on Tuesday in Kansas City.
The schedule also makes it very interesting as Kansas City would play Tuesday against the Patriots, then play Sunday against the Raiders, then play Thursday against the Bills. That would be three games in ten days.