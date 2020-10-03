      Weather Alert

Chiefs and Patriots Game Postoned Due to COVID-19

Oct 3, 2020 @ 12:35pm

The COVID-19 pandemic has effected the Kansas City Chiefs.

The game between the Patriots and the Chiefs is now postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result from Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

The game was temporarily delayed then officially postoned.

Reports from several media outlets day the game could be played on Tuesday in Kansas City.

The schedule also makes it very interesting as Kansas City would play Tuesday against the Patriots, then play Sunday against the Raiders, then play Thursday against the Bills. That would be three games in ten days.

 

 

 

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Sports Scoreboard