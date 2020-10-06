Chiefs Defense Leads Chiefs Over Patriots
It wasn’t the prettiest offensive performance but it just might have been the best defensive performance for Kansas City through four games as the Chiefs moved to 4-0 on the season after a 26-10 win over New England on Monday night.
Neither team scored a touchdown in the first half as Butker connected on field goals of 23 and 39 yards. Nick Folk for the Patriots was good from 43 yards to make it 6-3 at the midway point.
Kansas City offense finally got on the touchdown board with 42 seconds left in the third quarter on a Tyreek Hill shovel pass from 6 yards out to make it 13-3.
The touchdown by the Chiefs made sure that under Reid, Kansas City didn’t go three quarters with out a touchdown.
The Patriots kept it interesting by getting a touchdown pass to N’Keal Harry from 6 yards out to make it 13-10 but Mahomes and company had another answer, this time a 9 play 75 yard drive that resulted in another 6 yard shovel pass touchdown to Hardman to make it 19-10.
The Chiefs defense, who forced four turnovers, three via interception, ended all hope for the Patriots when Julian Edelman dropped a pass that was caught by Mathieu and he took it to the house for six, and a 26-10 win for the Chiefs.
The Chiefs moved to 4-0 for the fourth consecutive season. That is the first time and NFL team has done that feat.