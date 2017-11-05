Chiefs Defense Struggles in 28-17 Loss to Cowboys

Entering Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, the biggest storyline was the status of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. While Elliott’s ability to play caused concern for Chiefs fans heading into the game, the Kansas City pass defense led to unrest and distaste during and after it, as the Chiefs fell to the Cowboys 28-17 on the road.

According to FootballOutsiders, the Chiefs had the 20th-ranked pass defense in the league and the 31st rush defense. Based on Kansas City’s performance in against Dallas, however, the pass defense looked like the one in the cellar of the NFL. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott completed 21/33 passes on the day for 249 yards and two scores.

With all that in mind, the most important number in Prescott’s stat line was zero, in terms of his number of turnovers.

The Chiefs didn’t force a single turnover on the day, while the Cowboys got one at a crucial moment in the fourth quarter. Facing a fourth down trailing by 11 points, quarterback Alex Smith was picked off over the middle by Cowboys safety Jeff Heath.

The Cowboys burned the clock down to the two-minute warning before having to punt, giving the Chiefs a chance to hurry down field for a comeback. Instead, punt returner Tyreek Hill danced around on the return and was dropped inside the five-yard line. That was followed by an agonizingly slow (depending on perspective) drive for Kansas City, which didn’t even get them close to scoring range.

Smith was solid for the Chiefs, completing nearly 74 percent of his passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns along with the interception. Running back Kareem Hunt was a nonfactor again, rushing for just 37 yards on nine carries.

The most exciting highlight for the Chiefs on Sunday came courtesy of Hill, who got a midrange pass from Smith at the end of the first half and then sped down field thanks to a huge cushion offered to him by the Cowboys’ prevent defense. Once he finally hit a wall of defenders, Hill made use of his transcendent speed to skip into the end zone for a miraculous score.

Kansas City is now 6-3 headed into its bye week. The Chiefs will be back in action on Nov. 19 against the New York Giants.