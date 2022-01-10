      Weather Alert

Chiefs Face Steelers in NFL Playoffs

Jan 10, 2022 @ 8:16am

The NFL announced tonight the schedule of sites, dates, and times for Super Wild Card Weekend on January 15-17.

With the addition of a Monday night game to the 2021 playoffs, Super Wild Card Weekend will now have two Wild Card games on Saturday (4:30 PM and 8:15 PM ET), three on Sunday (1:00 PM, 4:30 PM, and 8:15 PM ET), and one on Monday (8:15 PM ET).

SUPER WILD CARD WEEKEND

Saturday, January 15

AFC:    4:30 PM (ET)  5 Las Vegas at 4 Cincinnati (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

AFC:    8:15 PM (ET)  6 New England at 3 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+)

Sunday, January 16

NFC:    1:00 PM (ET)  7 Philadelphia at 2 Tampa Bay (FOX, FOX Deportes)

NFC:    4:30 PM (ET)  6 San Francisco at 3 Dallas (CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video)

AFC:    8:15 PM (ET)  7 Pittsburgh at 2 Kansas City (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

Monday, January 17

NFC:    8:15 PM (ET)  5 Arizona at 4 Los Angeles Rams (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

You May Also Like
Which Cars Are Being Stolen in Kansas
COVID in Kansas: Good News, Bad News
Kansas Supreme Court Rules On COVID Law
Kansas Hospitals: Patients Dying While Waiting to be Transferred.
Geary Community Hospital Closing ICU
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On