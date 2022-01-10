Chiefs Face Steelers in NFL Playoffs

The NFL announced tonight the schedule of sites, dates, and times for Super Wild Card Weekend on January 15-17.
With the addition of a Monday night game to the 2021 playoffs, Super Wild Card Weekend will now have two Wild Card games on Saturday (4:30 PM and 8:15 PM ET), three on Sunday (1:00 PM, 4:30 PM, and 8:15 PM ET), and one on Monday (8:15 PM ET).
SUPER WILD CARD WEEKEND
Saturday, January 15
AFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 5 Las Vegas at 4 Cincinnati (NBC, Peacock, Universo)
AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 6 New England at 3 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+)
Sunday, January 16
NFC: 1:00 PM (ET) 7 Philadelphia at 2 Tampa Bay (FOX, FOX Deportes)
NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 6 San Francisco at 3 Dallas (CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video)
AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 7 Pittsburgh at 2 Kansas City (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)
Monday, January 17
NFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 5 Arizona at 4 Los Angeles Rams (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)