The Chiefs are back in the playoffs for th3 third consecutive year.

The schedule for the NFL playoffs is set.

Wild-card round

Saturday, Jan. 6

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs, 3:35 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams, 7:15 p.m. CT, NBC

Sunday, Jan. 7

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars, 12:15 p.m. CT, CBS

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 3: 40 p.m. ET FOX