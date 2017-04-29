WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


44°F
Light Rain
Feels Like 37°
Winds NNE 15 mph
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Rain53°
39°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy63°
44°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy67°
48°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of Rain61°
45°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear67°
45°

Chiefs Finish Up 2017 NFL Draft by Selecting Six Players

by on April 29, 2017 at 7:00 PM (6 hours ago)

The Kansas City Chiefs finished up the 2017 NFL draft by selecting six players overall. 

Kansas City went into the draft with 10 draft picks and used several of them to trade up to get their eventual draft picks. 

Rd.     Overall Pos.         Player                                              Ht. Wt.              College

1           10        QB       Patrick Mahomes II                         6-3 230           Texas Tech
2          59        DL       Tanoh Kpassagnon                           6-7 289           Villanova
3          86        RB       Kareem Hunt                                     5-11 216          Toledo
4          139      WR      Jehu Chesson                                    6-2 204           Michigan
5          183      LB       Ukeme Eligwe                                    6-2 239          Georgia Southern
6          218      DB       Leon McQuay III                              6-1 195            USC

 

POSITION BREAKDOWN
(1) QB – Mahomes II
(1) DL – Kpassagnon
(1) RB – Hunt
(1) WR – Chesson
(1) LB – Eligwe
(1) DB – McQuay III

* Kansas City traded its first-round pick (27th Overall) in 2017, a third-round pick in 2017
(91st Overall) and a fi rst-round pick in 2018, for the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
The club used the 10th pick in the 2017 dra􀅌 to select Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes II.

* Kansas City traded its third-round compensatory selec􀆟 on (104th Overall), its fourthround
pick (132nd Overall) and its fi nal pick in the seventh round (245th Overall) for a
third-round pick (86th Overall) in the 2017 NFL Dra􀅌 . The club selected RB Kareem Hunt
from Toledo.

* Kansas City traded TE James O’Shaughnessy and the 216th pick in the 2017 dra􀅌 to the
New England Patriots for the 183rd Overall pick in the fi 􀅌 h round of the 2017 dra􀅌 . The
Chiefs used the 183rd pick on LB Ukeme Eligwe from Georgia Southern.

*Kansas City traded two fi 􀅌 h-round picks (170 and 180 Overall) in the 2017 NFL Dra􀅌 for a
fourth-round pick (139th Overall) and selected WR Jehu Chesson from Michigan

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.