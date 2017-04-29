Chiefs Finish Up 2017 NFL Draft by Selecting Six Players

The Kansas City Chiefs finished up the 2017 NFL draft by selecting six players overall.

Kansas City went into the draft with 10 draft picks and used several of them to trade up to get their eventual draft picks.

Rd. Overall Pos. Player Ht. Wt. College

1 10 QB Patrick Mahomes II 6-3 230 Texas Tech

2 59 DL Tanoh Kpassagnon 6-7 289 Villanova

3 86 RB Kareem Hunt 5-11 216 Toledo

4 139 WR Jehu Chesson 6-2 204 Michigan

5 183 LB Ukeme Eligwe 6-2 239 Georgia Southern

6 218 DB Leon McQuay III 6-1 195 USC

POSITION BREAKDOWN

(1) QB – Mahomes II

(1) DL – Kpassagnon

(1) RB – Hunt

(1) WR – Chesson

(1) LB – Eligwe

(1) DB – McQuay III

* Kansas City traded its first-round pick (27th Overall) in 2017, a third-round pick in 2017

(91st Overall) and a fi rst-round pick in 2018, for the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The club used the 10th pick in the 2017 dra􀅌 to select Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes II.

* Kansas City traded its third-round compensatory selec􀆟 on (104th Overall), its fourthround

pick (132nd Overall) and its fi nal pick in the seventh round (245th Overall) for a

third-round pick (86th Overall) in the 2017 NFL Dra􀅌 . The club selected RB Kareem Hunt

from Toledo.

* Kansas City traded TE James O’Shaughnessy and the 216th pick in the 2017 dra􀅌 to the

New England Patriots for the 183rd Overall pick in the fi 􀅌 h round of the 2017 dra􀅌 . The

Chiefs used the 183rd pick on LB Ukeme Eligwe from Georgia Southern.

*Kansas City traded two fi 􀅌 h-round picks (170 and 180 Overall) in the 2017 NFL Dra􀅌 for a

fourth-round pick (139th Overall) and selected WR Jehu Chesson from Michigan