Chiefs Force Five Turnovers Kick Five Field Goals in Win

by on October 30, 2017 at 11:07 PM (2 hours ago)

Harrison Butker kicked five field goals, Marcus Peters returned a fumble 45 yards for a touchdown and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the turnover-prone Denver Broncos 29-19 on Monday night.

Alex Smith threw for 202 yards and a touchdown, most of it going to tight end Travis Kelce , who hauled in seven balls for 133 yards and the score. The Chiefs (6-2) also intercepted Trevor Siemian three times and hopped on two fumbles to beat Denver (3-4) for the fourth straight time.

Siemian finished 19 of 36 for 198 yards and a touchdown, and has now thrown eight picks and only three TD passes in the past five games. The Broncos have lost all but one of them.

Kareem Hunt had his streak of seven straight games of 100 plus yards from scrimmage snapped as he ended up with just 68 total yards. 

The Chiefs have a three game lead on the rest of the AFC West with their 6-2 record. Denver at 3-4, Raiders and Chargers sit at 3-5. 

Kansas City goes on the road on Sunday to take on the Dallas Cowboys at At&t Stadium. 

