Chiefs Go Heavy on Defense on Day Three of NFL Draft

by on April 29, 2018 at 12:00 AM (4 hours ago)

The Chiefs have selected Texas A&M safety Armani Watts in the fourth round of the NFL draft, making them 4-for-4 this year when it comes to picking players to help their porous defense.

Kansas City selected Ole Miss pass rusher Breeland Speaks, Florida State defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and Clemson linebacker Dorian O’Daniel on Day 1. The Chiefs did not have a first-round pick.

Watts was a four-year starter for the Aggies. He made 82 tackles with four interceptions and two forced fumbles as a senior, landing him third-team All-America honors.

He fills another pressing need after the Chiefs released veteran safety Ron Parker this offseason, and with Eric Berry returning from a season-ending torn Achilles tendon.

Kansas City also has a sixth-round pick and two seventh-rounders later Saturday.

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.