Chiefs Handle Houston to Start the Run it Back Tour
The “Run it Back” tour started off to a fantastic start as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Houston Texans on opening night in the NFL.
Kansas City went on a 31-0 scoring run to beat the Houston Texans 34-20.
Houston led 7-0 but as Chiefs fans have come to learn, especially against the Texans, is not a big deal.
Mahomes led drives of 11 plays and 16 plays to take the lead 14-7 in the second quarter. The Chiefs got a field goal to end the first half to make it 17-7 at the midway point.
The second half started off like the first half ended, Kansas City reaching the end zone two times in their first three possessions to make it 31-7 and really ending all hope for Houston.
The star of the show was rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He was terrific and a work horse. The starting tailback had 25 carries for 138 yards, which included a 27 yard touchdown run.
Edwards-Helaire just adds another dimension for Reid and Mahomes.
The defense for Kansas City was impressive early, limiting the Texans to just seven points with four minutes to go in the game.
Chris Jones ended up with 1.5 sacks, rookie L’Jarius Snead had his first interception.
Kansas City on offense was led by Sammy Watkins who had 7 receptions for 82 yards. Hill and Kelce both caught touchdown passes as well.
Kansas City takes on the Chargers for game two on Sunday, September 20th.