Chiefs Hold Off Dolphins Win Fifth Straight AFC West Title
Patrick Mahomes took a 30-yard sack before he got the Kansas City Chiefs going in the right direction.
The Chiefs overcame a 10-point deficit and four turnovers Sunday to clinch their fifth consecutive AFC West title by beating Miami 33-27.
Mahomes took the longest sack in the NFL in five years and was picked off three times, his first multi-interception game in more than two years. But he threw for 393 yards and two scores to help the Chiefs (12-1) earn their eighth consecutive victory.
It was the Chiefs’ second consecutive comeback at Hard Rock Stadium, where they won the Super Bowl in February despite Mahomes’ two interceptions.
Travis Kelce had eight catches for 136 yards and a touchdown, Mecole Hardman scored untouched on a 67-yard punt return, and Kansas City’s defense was stout against Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ injury-riddled offense.
Chris Jones sacked the rookie for a safety for a 30-10 lead, and the Chiefs set a team record with their 10th road win in a row.
The Dolphins (8-5) hurt their playoff prospects by losing for only the second time in the past nine games. Despite Miami’s bounty of takeaways, the Chiefs scored 30 consecutive points.