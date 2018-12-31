Chiefs Host Divisional Game Saturday January 12th

The Chiefs have earned home field advantage through out the 2018 AFC playoffs and are now in the waiting game.

Kansas City will play one of these three teams: Ravens, Chargers or Colts on Saturday, January 12th at 3:35 p.m at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City is the top seed and New England is the two seed, both get bye weeks.

Houston is the three seed and they will face the Indianapolis Colts.

Baltimore is the four seed and will host the Los Angeles Chargers.

KC will face the highest of the remaining seeds.

The rest of the wildcard games this Saturday and Sunday are below.