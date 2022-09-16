The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-0 on the season after edging out the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night 27-24. That makes this the fifth time in the last six seasons the Chiefs has opened 2-0.

It was the Chargers who got off to the hot start on Thursday, taking a 10-7 lead into halftime and leading 17-7 in the third quarter. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t have his sharpest game, especially compared to last week’s win over the Arizona Cardinals, but he led Kansas City to the game’s next three offensive scores, including a touchdown and two field goals.

The play of the game came on the defensive end for the Chiefs, though, with rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson intercepting a Justin Herbert pass near the goal line and taking it back 99 yards for a pick-six. It was the seventh-round pick’s first career interception.

Mahomes finished the game 24-of-35 passing for 235 yards and two touchdowns. His counterpart, Herbert, 33-of-48 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns, one of which came near the end of the game after he had to momentarily leave due to injury, and he also threw an interception.

