Chiefs’ Mahomes Trying To Avoid Unpleasant Company

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have a mountain of pressure weighing down on him this season. Not only does he have the task of keeping the Chiefs competitive and in contention for a third straight division crown in a “rebuild-on-the-fly” year, but he also is trying to become the most successful quarterback drafted by the franchise since … the franchise started?

With all that in mind, seeing this tweet earlier this week was an unpleasant sight.

When writing today's article, few stats I was reminded of: – P. Manning threw 28 INTs as rookie – Aikman threw 36 INTs to 20 TDs in first 2 years – Only 1st round rookies in past 10 years who started 5 or less games: Locker, Tebow, Manziel, Lynch, Mahomes — Joe Caporoso (@JCaporoso) May 2, 2018

Manning’s early career interception stats are often publicized to illustrate not giving up on young quarterbacks, that’s nothing new. Aikman started his career in a much different passing era, that’s whatever.

The list of first-round quarterbacks to barely play in their first seasons, though? Considering the names, it’s not a place you want to see Mahomes’ name.

I liked Jake Locker, but as was beautifully written out in Sports Illustrated last month, his mind wasn’t always in the right place in the NFL. (Almost) more importantly, neither was his body.

Tim Tebow, while part of the most absurd stretch I may have ever seen, wasn’t exactly a pro-ready quarterback. Skip Bayless sure loved him, though.

Johnny Manziel’s NFL career was short lived and sad, if not almost completely unsuccessful. He was the last Cleveland quarterback to win a game played on a Sunday, however, back in 2015.

Paxton Lynch has played five games in his career for Denver, who just signed Case Keenum to be its starter and whose general manager said Lynch will compete to be the team’s backup.

Not a very encouraging list.

Early returns suggest Mahomes won’t end up like those four first-round failures. The way his teammates and front office bosses rave about him, plus his sparkling debut against Denver last season, would lead you to believe he could be something special. Kansas City and the Chiefs Kingdom may revolt if he turns into anything less than that.

Also, in case you needed a laugh: