Chiefs Make Coaching Changes

The Kansas City Chiefs announced changes to the club’s coaching staff on Monday. The team has promoted Mike Kafka to Quarterbacks Coach, Mark DeLeone to Inside Linebackers Coach, Mike Smith to Outside Linebackers Coach, Corey Matthaei to Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Joe Bleymaier to Pass Game Analyst/Assistant Quarterbacks Coach, and Terry Bradden to Defensive Quality Control Coach. The Chiefs have hired Jay Valai (defense) and David Girardi (offense) as Quality Control Coaches.

Former Assistant Head Coach Brad Childress and Special Projects Coach Tommy Brasher have informed the club they will retire. Linebackers Coach Gary Gibbs will not be returning to the team.

“The coaches we’ve elevated – Mike Kafka, Mark DeLeone, Mike Smith, Corey Matthaei, Joe Bleymaier and Terry Bradden – have each earned their opportunity to take the next step in their careers,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said. “I’ve watched them grow, learn, teach, and I appreciate how they have gone about the process of improving their crafts. We’ve also added Jay and David as quality control coaches. I look forward to working with them as they begin their NFL careers.

“I’d like to thank Coach Childress, Coach Brasher and Coach Gibbs for their contributions over the years. Each of them played a role in the team’s success and I wish them all the best as they move forward.”

Kafka enters his second season with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. As the Offensive Quality Control Coach with KC in 2017, he primarily assisted the quarterbacks. Prior to joining the Chiefs, Kafka returned to his alma mater, serving as a graduate assistant (offense) at Northwestern University. Prior to joining the coaching ranks, he enjoyed a six-year playing career in the National Football League where he saw action as a backup quarterback and practice squad member with several teams. Kafka was drafted in the fourth round (122nd overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft by then-Head Coach Andy Reid and the Philadelphia Eagles. He appeared in four games throughout his career, all with the Eagles in the 2011 season. He was a collegiate standout as a QB at Northwestern.

DeLeone enters his sixth season with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018, serving as a Defensive Quality Control Coach during his first two years with the club (2013-14), prior to being elevated to Assistant Linebackers Coach where he served the last three seasons (2015-17). DeLeone entered the NFL as a Defensive Assistant with the New York Jets following three stops coaching at the collegiate level, including New Hampshire (2009), Florida (2010) and Temple (2011). He graduated from Iowa where he served as a Student Assistant for the football program for four years.

Smith enters his third season with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. He served as the Assistant Defensive Line Coach since his arrival in 2016. Prior to joining the Chiefs, Smith returned to his alma mater, serving as the Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach at Texas Tech. He entered the NFL coaching ranks coaching the outside linebackers for the New York Jets for three seasons (2010-12), following his first coaching stop at Hawaii coaching the linebackers in 2009. Smith entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (234th overall) of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2005 NFL Draft where he played linebacker for four seasons.

Matthaei enters his sixth season with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018, serving as the Offensive Quality Control Coach during his first two seasons with the club (2013-14) before being elevated to Assistant Quarterbacks (2015-17). In his latest role, he also assisted with the offensive line. Prior to joining the Chiefs, Matthaei spent five seasons with Head Coach Andy Reid in Philadelphia as a Coaching Assistant (2008-09), as well as the Assistant to the Head Coach (2009-12). He began his coaching career in 2007 at his alma mater, Willamette University, after playing on the offensive line for four seasons (2003-06).

Bleymaier begins his third season with the Chiefs in 2018, spending his first two seasons as Offensive Quality Control Coach. Before joining the Chiefs in 2016, he spent three years at Colorado, serving a Quality Control Coach. Bleymaier began his NFL career with three summers as a football operations intern under then-Head Coach Andy Reid with the Philadelphia Eagles (2007-09). He was a four-year letterman as a wide receiver at Delaware (2002-05), where he recorded 74 receptions for 864 yards with 11 total touchdowns and was part of the Blue Hens’ 15-1, NCAA 1-AA National Championship team in 2003.

Bradden will enter his second NFL season with the Chiefs in 2018. He spent his first season as a Defensive Assistant. Bradden joined the Chiefs from Bethune-Cookman University where he served as the Quarterbacks Graduate Assistant. Prior to his time in Daytona Beach, he spent the 2015 season as the head coach of his alma mater, Inlet Grove High School. During the 2014 season, he was the Quality Control Special Teams Coach at Florida Atlantic University. He played quarterback for two seasons at Howard University (2009-11) before transferring to Tuskegee University (2011-13) where he graduated.

Valai enters his first NFL season with the Chiefs in 2018. He joins Kansas City after two seasons as the Defensive Quality Control coach at the University of Georgia. He played collegiately as a safety at Wisconsin from 2007 to 2010, recording 153 tackles (91 solo), 1.0 sack, four forced fumbles and two interceptions in 48 games played.

Girardi enters his first NFL season with the Chiefs in 2018. He joins Kansas City after one season as the Quarterbacks Coach at Lafayette College. Prior to coaching the Leopards, Girardi spent three seasons at Northwestern University working on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. He played collegiately as a quarterback at Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pa., from 2008-10.