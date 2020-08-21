Chiefs Move Away From Native American Imagery
The Kansas City Chiefs will prohibit the wearing of Native American headdresses, face paint, and clothing at Arrowhead Stadium.
The team is also discussing the future of the iconic tomahawk chop.
The team said in a statement that the changes came after conversations with national organizations that work closely on issues that affect Native Americans.
The Chiefs had been discouraging the wearing of ceremonial headdresses and face paint, though they were still seen throughout Arrowhead Stadium on game days.
Now, those fans wearing often elaborate headdresses and face paint will be stopped at the gate, and prohibited from entering the facility.
The Chiefs also said they are “engaged in a thorough review process” of the Arrowhead Chop.
The Chiefs, who are named after former Mayor Harold Roe “Chief” Bartle, have made other changes throughout the years to distance themselves from Native American imagery.
The pinto horse named Warpaint that rides onto the field was originally ridden by a man in full Native American headdress, but for years has been ridden by a cheerleader instead.