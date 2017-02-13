Chiefs Name Nagy as Offensive Coordinator Childress to Assistant Head Coach

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday changes to the coaching staff. Coach Brad Childress will now serve as the team’s Assistant Head Coach and Matt Nagy will be the club’s Offensive Coordinator.

“With Coach Culley’s departure to Buffalo, it opened up the position of Assistant Head Coach,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said. “Moving Coach Childress into that job was a natural fit. He has been in the National Football League for nearly two decades, he’s been a head coach, and knows the various demands on and off the field. Coach Nagy did a tremendous job last year and grew in his role as the season progressed. He’s a talented coach that I believe will continue to evolve as his responsibilities increase. I’m confident these changes will be beneficial to our coaching staff and our team.”