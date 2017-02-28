Chiefs Officially Sign Lineman Tardiff to Five Year Extension

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Tuesday that the team has signed offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to a contract extension. Terms of the contract will not be released by the club.

“Laurent has grown significantly in his three years as a professional,” Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey said. “He brings a lot of mental and physical toughness to the position, and last season he was able to become a key contributor to our offense. Laurent has a bright future here.”

Duvernay-Tardif (6-5, 321) has played in 30 games (27 starts) in three NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs (2015-16). He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (200th overall) of the Chiefs in the 2014 NFL Draft. The Canadian-born Duvernay-Tardif became just the second player out of McGill to be selected in the NFL Draft. The St. Hilaire, Quebec native, prepped at College Andre-Grasset in Montreal. He is currently working on completing his medical degree requirements to become a doctor.